The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,899,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,654. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.50 and a 200-day moving average of $198.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

