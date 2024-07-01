Tezos Price Hits $0.80 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $793.64 million and approximately $16.61 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000684 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,007,807,413 coins and its circulating supply is 987,245,471 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

