Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after acquiring an additional 441,069 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $28,724,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 218,287 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,985.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 201,714 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $171.71. 1,552,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,581. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.55. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

