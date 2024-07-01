Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,860,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,702. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

