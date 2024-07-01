Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.