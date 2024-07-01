TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in June

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 31st total of 23,530,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at TeraWulf

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WULF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.99.

TeraWulf Trading Up 0.9 %

WULF opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

