Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.43

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 7155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. Analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

