Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSHA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.80.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.50. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 328.2% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294,445 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,382,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

