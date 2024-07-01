Talbot Financial LLC Invests $7.88 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,284 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.10. 13,430,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,416,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.83.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

