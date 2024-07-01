Talbot Financial LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Talbot Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,298 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of WaFd worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of WaFd during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of WAFD stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 530,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,623. WaFd, Inc has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

WaFd Announces Dividend

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. WaFd had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $171.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on WAFD

WaFd Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.