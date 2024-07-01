Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Down 16.4% in June

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 54,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 789,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 171,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 1.2 %

Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.25. 48,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,095. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $92.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.68 million.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

