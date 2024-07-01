SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.80 on Thursday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

