SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.80 on Thursday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.