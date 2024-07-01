Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 4.0 %
Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.