Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 4.0 %

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 85.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.