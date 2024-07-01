Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,649,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,684,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.54. 1,918,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,791. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $94.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.