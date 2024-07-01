Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,863 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up about 1.0% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,303. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.42 and a 200 day moving average of $279.70. The company has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.10 and a 1 year high of $355.22.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $328,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $328,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,950 shares of company stock worth $64,987,920. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.