Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Has $830,000 Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,260 shares during the quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THO traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.45. 898,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,524. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.74. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

