Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 60.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,386 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International comprises about 0.4% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $47.34. 6,294,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

