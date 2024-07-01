STP Price Tops $0.0425 (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market cap of $82.58 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.0433038 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $16,236,886.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

