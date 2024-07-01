StockNews.com Upgrades Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to “Hold”

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 2,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 482,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 463,449 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 53,792 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 71,489 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,191,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after acquiring an additional 285,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 454,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 161,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

