StockNews.com Upgrades Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) to “Buy”

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Embraer Stock Down 6.8 %

ERJ opened at $25.80 on Friday. Embraer has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.92 million. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities analysts expect that Embraer will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Embraer by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 18.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Embraer



Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

