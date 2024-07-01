StockNews.com Upgrades Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ames National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

ATLO opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $184.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.57. Ames National has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ames National by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ames National by 2,044.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ames National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

