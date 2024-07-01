StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $39.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.02.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

