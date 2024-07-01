StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

CLIR opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.12.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ClearSign Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 3,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $3,048,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,539,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,681,269.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

