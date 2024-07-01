StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Down 11.0 %

CGA opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.49. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $32.94 million for the quarter.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

