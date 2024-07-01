StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.02. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

