Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for July 1st (ADNT, AGRO, BIRK, BTLCY, COLD, CPYYY, ICE, MGA, MKTAY, RTO)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 1st:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $11.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.50.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK)

was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $167.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $143.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $245.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $205.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

