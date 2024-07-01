Stifel Nicolaus Trims Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Target Price to $8.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Accolade from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Get Accolade alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACCD

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Accolade has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.22 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Accolade news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,746 shares of company stock valued at $104,586. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,903,000 after acquiring an additional 157,464 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,559 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accolade by 233.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 27,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.