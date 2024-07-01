Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$86.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$89.00 to C$86.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$86.62.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance
Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alimentation Couche-Tard
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.