Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$86.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$89.00 to C$86.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$86.62.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

ATD stock opened at C$76.77 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$64.82 and a 12-month high of C$87.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$78.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.