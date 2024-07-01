Stephens Consulting LLC Purchases 463 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises 1.1% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ESGV stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 253,856 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average is $90.27.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

