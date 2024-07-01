Stephens Consulting LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 740.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.32. 1,300,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $170.57. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.53.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.63.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

