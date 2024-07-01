Stephens Consulting LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.09.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

