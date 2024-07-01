Stephens Consulting LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 209.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in 3M by 20.0% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.6% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 22,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

3M Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.19. 6,196,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,668,111. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.22. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

