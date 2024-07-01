SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 11,255 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,171 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,723,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,495,168. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

