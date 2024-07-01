SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 3,274 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,876. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

