SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 11,824 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,688,000 after acquiring an additional 238,596 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $2,551,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,650,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606,188. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley raised Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

