SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 1,143 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 212.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,325,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

NYSE:TDY traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $387.98. 406,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,744. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.37. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

