SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New $656,000 Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 92,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 260,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,490,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,838,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

