SteelPeak Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Shell by 3.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Shell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Shell by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,230,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $229.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $58.14 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

