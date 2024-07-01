SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $487,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.32. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

