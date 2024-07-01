SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,737 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned 0.18% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 115,277 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.1023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

