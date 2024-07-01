SteelPeak Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 79.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,622 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 358,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.39. 31,074,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,610,088. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $207.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. HSBC increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.