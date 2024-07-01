SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 6,299 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 140.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.0 %

OKE traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.87. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.52 and a 52 week high of $83.31.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

