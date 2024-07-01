SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 34,408 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 431.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,408 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,144 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $356,195,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 520,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,281,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 209,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,956. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $113.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

