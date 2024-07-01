SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,123 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,735,373. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $6.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.27. 1,081,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,687. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.27 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

