StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Update

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 997.5 days.

StarHub Price Performance

Shares of SRHBF remained flat at $0.94 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. StarHub has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $0.94.

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates through two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; and information security and network security surveillance services.

