StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Update

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 997.5 days.
StarHub Price Performance
Shares of SRHBF remained flat at $0.94 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. StarHub has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $0.94.
About StarHub
