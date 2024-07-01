Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Down 52.5% in June

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Stanley Electric Stock Performance
Shares of STAEF stock remained flat at $18.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. Stanley Electric has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $18.95.
Stanley Electric Company Profile
