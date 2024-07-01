Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,433 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,865. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after buying an additional 2,614,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 398,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 741,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,660,000 after purchasing an additional 351,446 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.