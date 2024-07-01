SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,073 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

XHB stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.02. 1,564,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,528. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.64. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $111.96. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.