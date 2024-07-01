SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SLC Agrícola Trading Down 5.0 %

SLCJY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. 2,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. SLC Agrícola has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

SLC Agrícola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.1288 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from SLC Agrícola’s previous dividend of $0.01. SLC Agrícola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

