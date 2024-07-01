SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $49.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.62.

SLG stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.05. 285,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

